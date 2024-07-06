Dirty Birds Walk off Against the Blue Crabs

July 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds win game one of the second half of the season in walk-off fashion. The score was tied at four runs with Delino DeShields, Jr. on third base and Keon Barnum at the plate with two outs. Barnum hit the 3-2 fastball over the left field wall to end the ballgame.

Charleston's Mason Fox earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. That marks the right-handed relief pitcher's second win of the season. Jonathan Soto, the Dirty Birds designated hitter, hit his second home run of the series and drove in three runs.

The Dirty Birds start the second half 1-0 as they search for a playoff spot. The series finale against Southern Maryland is tomorrow at 4:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.