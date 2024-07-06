Revs Close Record Setting First Half with Another Blowout Victory

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution put up yet another double-digit scoring output on Friday night to close the first half with a 14-4 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks at WellSpan Park. With the win, the Revs finish the first half at 43-20, tying the franchise record for most wins in a half and tying an Atlantic League record for biggest first place lead in a first half at 12.0 games.

The Revs got off to a quick start as it took starter Ethan Lindow just six pitches to retire the side in the first inning.

Colton Welker opened the scoring with a single in the bottom half, scoring Matt McDermott who had led off the game with a double.

Staten Island scratched across a run on a double play in the second to even the game at 1-1, but Lindow allowed just one run, escaping a bases loaded no-out jam.

FerryHawks starter Taylor Lepard got the first two outs of the second inning, but York had six straight reach to score four runs. Michael Berglund doubled home a run, Donovan Casey added a two run single to tie a franchise single half record with 73 RBI, and Welker legged out an RBI infield single, stretching the York lead to 5-1.

The Revs added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Alfredo Reyes, and Jacob Rhinesmith contributed an RBI single in the fourth which extended his hitting streak to 13 games and expanded the lead to 7-1.

After Staten Island loaded the bases in the second, Lindow retired ten consecutive hitters before running into trouble with two outs in the fifth. The FerryHawks knocked four consecutive singles, including RBI hits by Ben Norman and Joe Dunand. Lindow got what could have been an inning ending grounder from Pablo Sandoval, but the ball rolled under second baseman Alexis Pantoja's glove to score another run on the error, cutting the York lead to 7-4.

Trey Martin doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth and York scratched across two more with an RBI groundout from Pantoja and a wild pitch by Hawks reliever Christian Allegretti to put themselves in double digits again, leading 10-4.

Casey made history in the seventh, launching a towering two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis. It brought Casey's RBI total for the half to 75, setting a Revs record for a single half, surpassing Carlos Franco's 73 from the first half in 2022.

The offense would not stop there as Martin smoked an RBI double off the top of the Nemesis and Reyes capped off the offensive night with an RBI single to right.

The bullpen trio of Alex Valverde, Will Carter, and Nelvin Correa retired all 12 hitters they faced as York pitching retired the last 13 hitters combined in the 14-4 win.

York will open the second half on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. when Aaron Fletcher takes the ball against Staten Island's Christian Capuano. It is Hershey Park Day featuring a Hershey Park ticket giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages 12-under. The night concludes with a Post-Game Movie (Field of Dreams). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs' 43 wins ties the 2012 second half Revs (43-27) for most wins in a half. York's .683 winning percentage eclipses the previous franchise record of .614 set in the 2012 second half. It is the sixth-best half (percentage) in Atlantic League history and the fourth-best first half. Their 12-game lead for first place ties Southern Maryland (2022) for the largest first half lead over a second place club in league history and is tied for the second largest lead at the end of any half in league history. It is the ninth 40-win half in team history, tied for the league's second-most all-time. It is the Revs' fourth 40-win first half, tied for the league's third most all-time. The half-season division title is the Revs' ninth, also tied for third most in league history. The Revs have won six straight, 14 of 16, and 18 of their last 21 overall. They only suffered one three-game losing streak during the first half (May 12-15) which dropped their record to 10-8; they have gone 33-12 in the 45 games since. They have only lost back-to-back games three other times. Their 43-20 record is six games ahead of the 2010, 2014, and 2023 teams for best 63-game mark in club history. They have won 18 of their last 20 at home, improving to 23-10 at WellSpan Park. The Revs scored double digits for the 19th time overall and for the 18th time in the last 42 games since May 19; they have also done it in three consecutive games (35 runs total) and four of the past five (60 runs total). They have scored in the teens 11 times, all in the past 42 contests. They lead the league with 480 total runs, 80 more than the next closest team. They are averaging 7.6 runs per game for the season, on pace to break the league record of 7.4 set by Lexington in 2021; the franchise record is 6.4 runs per game set last year. They have scored 372 runs in 42 games since May 19, averaging 8.9 per game during that span. Casey has back-to-back four-RBI games and five straight multi-RBI performances, having driven in 15 runs in the past five games. Welker drove in two runs and now has RBIs in 15 of his past 16 starts (29 RBI on that stretch). Lindow (7-4) earned his fifth straight victory, tying for the league lead with his seventh win. The Revs stole a pair of bases, increasing their season total to 182, just six shy of a franchise single season record 188 set in 2014.

