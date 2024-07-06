High Point Rockers Making Additions to Roster

July 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have made a number of transactions in recent days as the club prepares for the start of the second half of the Atlantic League season. The Rockers finished the first half in second place in the South Division with a record of 36-27, 10 games behind division champion Gastonia. However, the Rockers posted the third-best overall record in the league and will start the second half with a five-game lead over Southern Maryland, Lancaster and Charleston for the wild card playoff spot.

The Rockers have had four players whose contracts have been purchased by teams in the Mexican Baseball League in recent days. Left-handed pitchers Ben Braymer and Zach Muckenhirn along with shortstop Ryan Grotjohn and closer Jameson McGrane are headed to various teams in Mexico. Braymer will join Tijuana while Muckenhirn is headed to Monterrey. Grotjohn will suit up for Tabasco and McGrane has been acquired by Monclova.

To fill some of the vacancies, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe has turned to some familiar faces and brought in some new players. Outfielder Quincy Latimore became the first Rocker to appear in a game in all five seasons of the club's existence when High Point acquired him from the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League. Latimore was in Friday night's starting line-up in left field. A .272 career hitter with the Rockers, Latimore has hit 56 homers and driven in 193 runs while playing in 304 games.

Also returning is right-handed pitcher Kyle Halbohn. The reliever ranks second in club history with 18 saves, trailing only career leader Ryan Dull who saved 36 contest in his career. This is Halbohn's fourth season in a Rockers uniform.

The Rockers have added outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, 23, who had spent the last five seasons in the Boston Red Sox farm system. Jimenez made his debut Friday night, starting in right field for High Point.

High Point added to its pitching staff by signing right-hander Austin Parsley. After being released by the Rockers during spring training, Parsley pitched for the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League before joining High Point on Friday. A former pitcher at UNCG, Parsley posted a 22-8 record for the Spartans and was a second team All-Southern Conference selection. He made two appearances for the Rockers in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.