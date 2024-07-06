Stormers Take Down Rockers, 5-3

HIGH POINT, N.C - The Lancaster Stormers hit a pair of key home runs and were able to extinguish a late High Point rally as Lancaster took game two of the series 5-3 on Saturday night at Truist Point.

Jack Conley hit a two-run homer in the second to give the Stormers a 2-0 lead. High Point cut into the lead in the fourth when Colin Moran doubled and sored on a single by Connor Owings.

Mason Martin blasted a solo homer for the Stormers in the fifth to grab a 3-1 advantage. Lancaster scored again in the sixth frame on a sac fly from Chris Proctor to score Shawon Dunston Jr. for a 4-1 lead.

The Rockers made it a 4-2 game in the seventh inning when Brian Parreira doubled and scored on an infield groundout by Martin Figueroa. Fritz Genther's sac fly in the eighth scored Ben Aklinski to make it a 4-3 contest headed to the ninth.

But Lancaster tacked on a run in the top of the ninth on a sac fly from Trace Loehr to increase the Stormers advantage to 5-3.

Lancaster's Stephen Nogosek (S, 3) allowed a walk in the bottom of the ninth but held the Rockers scoreless to earn the save.

Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (L, 2-1) went four innings and three hits and two runs. Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (W, 7-3) pitched seven innings and allowed nine hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Rockers will face the Stormers in game three of the series on Sunday, July 7th at 4:05 p.m. at Truist Point. Outfield box seat tickets are just half-price to mark the halfway point of the season.

