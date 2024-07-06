Ducks Hang on Late to Defeat Flying Boxcars

July 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-6 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Hagerstown starting pitcher Mike Kickham by way of back-to-back RBI doubles from Frank Schwindel and Chance Sisco and an RBI base hit off the bat of JC Encarnacion. The Flying Boxcars got to within 3-1 in the bottom of the frame versus Ducks starter Daniel Corcino on a Welington Dotel RBI two-base hit. The Flock made it 4-1 in the second on Ivan Castillo's solo home run to left field and jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in the third thanks to a pair of Hagerstown errors and an RBI single from Zach Racusin.

After the Flying Boxcars got to within 6-3, the Flock took a 7-3 advantage in the fourth on a Jackie Bradley Jr. solo tater to the opposite field in left center. Leading 7-5 in the eighth, Castillo was at it again as the infielder belted his second solo home run on the evening and third of that variety in the series this time from the left side of the batter's box as it cleared the right field fence with ease to provide Long Island with a huge insurance run and an 8-5 cushion. Down a pair of runs in the last of the ninth, the Flying Boxcars had two in scoring position with one man down, but Ramon Santos registered consecutive strikeouts of Demetrius Moorer swinging and pinch-hitter Blake Berry looking to collect his fourth save in as many appearances on the mound.

Corcino (3-4) picked up the victory after allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched, walking three and striking out six. Kickham (4-5) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings of work, walking one while striking out three.

Castillo and Bradley Jr. had three hits apiece, with Schwindel, Encarnacion and Racusin all chipping in with two-hit performances.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (2-2, 4.35) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Yeudy Garcia (Season Debut).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 9, to begin a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.