Wings to Celebrate the Life of Joe Altobelli on August 6

July 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings will honor the life of Rochester's "Mr. Baseball" Joe Altobelli on Friday, August 6 at Frontier Field.

The first 1,000 fans will receive an Alto t-shirt courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union. Different sizes will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

A Joe Altobelli life story guide will also be available for all fans as they enter the ballpark.

Former Red Wings, Bobby Grich, Bill Kirkpatrick, Jim Hutto and Don Fazio - all members of the 1971 championship team - will be at the ballpark for a pre-game ceremony.

A 1971 Team Poster will also be given away to the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark that evening.

Photos and video tributes of Alto will be featured on the videoboards throughout the game.

A post-game fireworks show will wrap up a great evening at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.