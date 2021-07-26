Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights - July 27-August 1

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday, July 27th for a six-day homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). The Mets are celebrating and recognizing the great work that our healthcare workers do for the community all week long with Healthcare Heroes Week, presented by Loretto. The homestand also features Salt City Mets Night with a Salt City Mets jersey giveaway, Wall of Fame Day with a Jason Grilli bobblehead giveaway, and two nights of fireworks extravaganzas at NBT Bank Stadium.

All week long, local healthcare heroes will be recognized and can purchased a special ticket package that includes a Mets Scrub, courtesy of Loretto. For information on how healthcare workers can use this special ticket promotion, call the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Tuesday, July 27th (6:35 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - Tuesday is the perfect night for tacos at NBT Bank Stadium. On Taco Tuesday, you get three tacos for $10. Fans 21 and older can add a Corona to their order and make it a real fiesta!

Wednesday, July 28th (6:35 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - Wednesday is Safe At Home Awareness Night, presented by the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. Safe At Home delivers school-based intervention and prevention services to children exposed to violence and trauma, promotes awareness, and provides professional training and consultation to organizations and schools on these issues.

Thursday, July 29th (6:35 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - This Dollar Thursday is also Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists Night. For more than 30 years, Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS) has provided total orthopedic care near Syracuse, NY and the surrounding regions. With a team of some of the best orthopedic doctors and the latest advancements in medical technology, patients get the care they need for a healthier, happier life. Fans can enjoy all the usual dollar specials: $1 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys, $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, a $1 souvenir from the Team Store, and $2 draft Coors, Budweiser, Labatt, Saranac, and 1911 Hard Cider on this Dollar Thursday, presented by 95X.

Friday, July 30th (6:35 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - Healthcare Heroes Week continues on Friday with Team Photo Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2021 Team Photo giveaway, presented by Driver's Village. Plus, join the Mets for a Craft Beer and Firework Friday, presented by The Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can enjoy our craft beer package: only $25 for a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for unique craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium. For $27, fans will get a 100-level ticket to the game with their (2) vouchers. After the game, enjoy a postgame firework show, courtesy of Burdick GMC at Driver's Village.

Saturday, July 31st (6:35 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - The Syracuse Mets become the Salt City Mets on Saturday with Salt City Mets Night, presented by IBEW Local 43 Electricians and Finger Lakes Region NECA. Fans can celebrate our great Salt City with a special replica Salt City Mets jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by IBEW Local 43 Electricians and Finger Lakes Region NECA. Plus, bid to win game-worn players' Salt City Mets jerseys on Livesource with a jersey auction to benefit Charity for Children, Inc. Then, after the game, fans can enjoy another spectacular fireworks extravaganza, presented by Stop-DWI.

Sunday, August 1st (1:05 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) - Healthcare Heroes Week, presented by Loretto, concludes with Wall of Fame Day at NBT Bank Stadium, featuring a Jason Grilli Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Embassy Suites at Destiny USA. Join the Syracuse Mets in celebrating the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2021: Jason Grilli, Bob Southworth, Jack Morse, and Danny Cavallo. The day will include a pregame ceremony for the Wall of Fame Class and a Jason "Grilled Cheese" Grilli Baldwinsville high school bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Embassy Suites at Destiny USA. Plus, enjoy another Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and TheRebelRocks.com! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers when they arrive for a free kids bag of chips, a kids Hofmann hot dog, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids Perry's ice cream cup. Also, the first 400 kids 12 & under in attendance will receive a yellow cinch bag, courtesy of the New York State 529 College Savings Program.

Don't miss your opportunity to experience all these fun promotions this week! For tickets to this upcoming homestand, visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit syracusemets.com anytime.

