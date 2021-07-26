Olympic-Sized Promotions During Next Home Series from July 27-August 1

ST. PAUL, MN - When it comes to bringing the energy during St. Paul Saints games, our fans receive a gold medal. If you want the truth, we'll give you the truth about one of the most influential people in St. Paul baseball history. No need to hold the excitement in because we don't keep our promotions staff on a short leash as they've prepared non-stop fun during the next home series from July 27-August 1.

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:05 p.m. - Honoring Phil "Daddy" Reid and the Colored Gophers presented by Corner House. First 1,500 fans receive a Colored Gophers logo t-shirt

The Saints will honor Reid, presented by Corner House, not just at CHS Field, but also at the site of his burial, St. Paul's Oakland Cemetery, by giving him a proper headstone. The unveiling of the headstone will take place at 11:00 a.m. on July in Saint Paul's North End neighborhood. In 1907, Reid announced the formation of "a real-colored baseball team," called the St. Paul Gophers. In their four years of existence, the Colored Gophers went 380-89-2, an .810 winning percentage, and won several colored championships in that time. While the Saints honor both Reid and the St. Paul Colored Gophers, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a St. Paul Colored Gophers t-shirt. The navy-blue shirt includes the St. Paul Colored Gophers logo, which is an interlocking "STPG," similar to the interlocking "STP" on the Saints home cap. Enjoy it all on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Energy Day presented by Enbridge

The energy at CHS Field on a game-by-game basis is electric. On many nights, it helps carry the St. Paul Saints to victory. On this Energy Day, presented by Enbridge, our goal is to raise awareness of energy use and consumption. Don't worry, we won't ask you to power down your devices, but according to the World Bank a billion people around the world are living without power. One area where you won't have to conserve your energy is on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 29 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Saints Summer Games presented by Hamline University

The base toss. The 90-foot baseball bat relay. Three-on-three baseball juggling. None of these may make it into the next Summer Games, but we'll celebrate our own version Faster, Stronger Stronger presented by Hamline University. From our Opening Ceremonies to handing out medals, we'll find out which of our fans and staff members has what it takes to take home the gold. These challenging, yet off-the-wall Saints-style events, will leave your sides hurting more from laughter than over exertion. The perfect celebratory drink can be found during our Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, July 30 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Order in the Court as Keller, Woods, and Thompson provide the Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with Lawyer Themed Music

Hear ye. Hear ye. Hear ye. All rise. We fought the law and the Law won. Or so was the case when pitcher Derek Law was on the mound for us earlier this season. While he's not on our roster we'll still have fun as we celebrate the law presented by Keller, Woods, and Thompson. There's never been any order in our court, but our players will be judged by a jury of their peers, you the fans. No need to object to their play on the field and when the final verdict is in they'll be guilty of one thing: earning a victory. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with Lawyer Themed Music.

Saturday, July 31 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Anything on a Leash Night

Minnesotan's have gone to the State Fair and watched as parents stroll around with their kids on a leash. It's a summer tradition. What if we opened our gates and allowed you to bring anything you wanted on a leash? Guess we're going to find out with Anything On A Leash Night. Bring your pets, whether it be a dog, cat, or even a koala bear, but this is a night for the truly bizarre and creative. Think outside the box with things like a can of soup, your water bottle, cell phone, or even a pink flamingo lawn ornament, all is fair game tonight. You don't need to put a leash on yourself, just throw on a Hawaiian shirt and enjoy a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 1 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:05 p.m. - Bladder Up Brought To You By Minnesota Urology

We won't leak our best jokes, but we'll discuss our IP address today. If you ever get stung by a jellyfish, you're going to need a friend to help you out, just make sure it's someone who can perform under pressure. Tonight, it's all about the bladder presented by Minnesota Urology. When you have to go to the bathroom you're Russian, and when you're done you're Finish, but while you're in the restroom European. No need to hold it on this Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

