Gil Honored as Pitcher-Of-The-Week

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Luis Gil has bee tabbed as Triple-A East's Pitcher-of-the-Week for July 19-25. On July 21, Gil combined with Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings to throw a no-hitter against the Rochester Red Wings; the franchise's first no-hitter since September 2006.

Gil, 23, pitched six no-hit frames in his lone start of the week, walking two and striking out nine. This season, the Azua, Dominican Republic native has gone 3-0 with a 4.03 earned run average for the RailRiders in seven games, all starts. Prior to joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil was 1-1 with a 264 ERA for the Somerset Patriots in Double-A.

Gil joins pitcher Deivi Garcia and Chris Gittens as a weekly league award honoree. Garcia was the Pitcher-of-the-Week for May 10-16 while Gittens was the Player-of-the-Week for June 21-27.

Gil, McClain and Ridings no-hit effort against the Red Wings was the first for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Jeremy Cummings on September 3, 2006 at Rochester.

