Tyler White Named Triple-A East Batter-Of-The-Week

Buffalo Bisons 1B TYLER WHITE has been named the Triple-A East Batter-of-the Week for the period of July 20-25 for his outstanding performance during the Herd's six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets.

In six games last week, White average .364 (8-22) with two doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, six walks and seven runs scored to go along with a 1.000 slugging pct. and a 1.500 OPS. He reached base at least twice in all six games and drove in multiple runs in four of the six contests.

White has also homered in six of the Herd's last eight games.

White had a major impact in each of the Herd's wins last week. He hit a three-run home run on Tuesday, July 20 to put the exclamation point on the Bisons 14-1 series opening victory and walked three times in game two of the set the following day. On Thursday, July 22, he homered again and had a two-run single in the eighth inning that helped erase a Bisons deficit in a 10-4 win.

On July 23, the veteran had a two-run double as part of a 10-6 Herd victory and then he homered again and had a two-run double in the team's 6-3 win on Saturday, July 24.

White then put the perfect wrap on the team's temporary stay in Trenton, NJ on Sunday with the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Bisons completed the six-game sweep with a 3-2 victory.

On the season, White has averaged .267 with eight home runs and 33 RBI in 54 games. In 17 games in July, he has hit .310 with 19 of his 33 RBI.

