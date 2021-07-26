Bisons Unveil 2021 Promotional Schedule

After nearly two years between Bisons games in downtown Buffalo, the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience and value in town will return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday, August 10th as 'The Herd Comes Home,' presented by KeyBank. Today, the Bisons announced their 2021 Promotional Schedule that includes the return of some fan-favorite events like the fridaynightbash!® series with Fireworks, Dog Days at the Park and Kids Club Sundays with postgame Kids Run the Bases.

The team will debut all new Post Game 'Light Shows,' utilizing the ballpark's new LED lights installed this summer at Sahlen Field. The team also announced a special Frontline Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend, August 14-15, where our community's heroes who have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic can receive two free tickets by showing their work ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

The season in Buffalo begins on August 10th with Opening Night unlike any other in the 34-year history of Sahlen Field. It's the first chance in 711 days for fans to see their Herd take the field in Buffalo. The first home game of the year will include the first Fireworks Show of the season, presented by KeyBank.

There will be five total fireworks show in 2021 as we welcome back the summer-staple fridaynightbash!® series! Starting August 13, fridaynightbash!® games will once again feature the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour during the hour before first pitch, with 14 oz craft beers for only $4 as well as $4 specials on Original Pizza Logs and pulled pork sandwiches. The final fridaynightbash!® of the season on September 24 will also serve as the team's traditional Fan Appreciation Night.

The night skies will also light up with the all new Post Game 'Light Shows' as part of Festival Week at the ballpark; September 7 (Italian Night), September 8 (Polish Night) and September 9 (Irish Night). These unique light shows feature flashing lights from the ballpark's new LED light towers set to popular music. There will also be a special T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance for each of the Festival Nights, presented by Connect Life.

Other giveaways on the schedule include a Replica Jersey Giveaway (2,000) on August 14, a Bisons Logo Baseball Giveaway (1,000) will accompany Play Catch under the Lights on Saturday, August 28 and a Travel Pillow Giveaway (2,000) is set for Saturday, September 12, presented by GBUAHN.

Both Sunday matinee games in August will be Kids Club Sunday with post game Kids Run the Bases as well as special activities for kids. And because our two-legged fans weren't the only ones that missed Bisons baseball the last two years, the Bisons will host three Dog Days at the Ballpark, August 12, August 26 and September 22. Of course, all pups are free with the purchase of their owner's ticket.

Saturday, September 11 will not only be Military/First Responder Appreciation Night, the game will also feature a special pre-game Buffalo Beauts Autograph Session in the concourse.

A new daily promotion Win-It Wednesdays will give Bisons fans even more reason to cheer on the Herd. If the Bisons win on any Wednesday game, ticket stubs will be good for two-for-one tickets at the following Wednesday game. Saturday, September 25 will feature a special appearance by Tyler's Balancing Act.

