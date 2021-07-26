Red Wings Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 27-Sunday, August 1

July 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings open a 13-day, 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 27. Below are the promotional highlights for the first six games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).

Tuesday, July 27 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.

Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts and live music from Terrapin Society at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Free Hot Dogs - The Red Wings promo staff will be handing out hundreds of hot dogs to fans.

Wednesday, July 28 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Bark in the Park - Bring your Good Boy or Girl to the ballgame. General Admission tickets can purchase for $10 in advance ($12 the day of the game), and dogs are free. Fans with dogs must enter Frontier Field using the Plymouth Avenue gates and proceed directly into our Dog Section in left-center field or the grass berm down the 3rd base line.

Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10

Camp Day - Any fans interested in bringing their summer camp group to this game may call Eric at 454-1001 ext. 3057.

Friday, July 30 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Red Wings Cap Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans will receive a Red Wings cap presented by Segar & Sciortino.

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of your Local Toyota Dealers.

Saturday, July 31 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, August 1 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.