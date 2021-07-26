Red Wings Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 27-Sunday, August 1
July 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Rochester Red Wings open a 13-day, 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 27. Below are the promotional highlights for the first six games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).
Tuesday, July 27 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.
Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts and live music from Terrapin Society at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 p.m.
Free Hot Dogs - The Red Wings promo staff will be handing out hundreds of hot dogs to fans.
Wednesday, July 28 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Bark in the Park - Bring your Good Boy or Girl to the ballgame. General Admission tickets can purchase for $10 in advance ($12 the day of the game), and dogs are free. Fans with dogs must enter Frontier Field using the Plymouth Avenue gates and proceed directly into our Dog Section in left-center field or the grass berm down the 3rd base line.
Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10
Camp Day - Any fans interested in bringing their summer camp group to this game may call Eric at 454-1001 ext. 3057.
Friday, July 30 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Red Wings Cap Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans will receive a Red Wings cap presented by Segar & Sciortino.
Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of your Local Toyota Dealers.
Saturday, July 31 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
Sunday, August 1 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12
Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 26, 2021
- Tyler White Named Triple-A East Batter-Of-The-Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 27-Sunday, August 1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Olympic-Sized Promotions During Next Home Series from July 27-August 1 - St. Paul Saints
- Wings to Celebrate the Life of Joe Altobelli on August 6 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Unveil 2021 Promotional Schedule - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights - July 27-August 1 - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.