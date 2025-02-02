Wings Drop Home Weekend to Austin, Look to Hosting Bismarck Next Weekend

The Aberdeen Wings continued their home weekend against the Austin Bruins, and still held a tight match. Saturday's game would be goaltender VS goaltender, and although the Wings would be close to sending it to overtime once again, it would be Austin who would come out on top.

The first period would see plenty of penalties, and the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill multiple times. But, they would be successful in their efforts, as no goals would be allowed throughout the period. However, the Wings would also go scoreless into the second period as well.

In the second period, the Wings would not see the penalty box once, but would get a Power Play chance. Even though they would get a good scoring chance, the Bruins would find a breakaway off of it, and would be able to get a short-handed goal. This goal would be scored by Luc Malkhassian at the 15:31 mark. This would be the only goal of the period, and the Bruins would have a 1-0 lead heading into the third.

In the third, both teams would see a few penalties, but neither team would be able to score on the Power Play. The Wings would be able to pour on a few more shots, and would be able to come close quite a few times to scoring by hitting the cross bar or the post, but would still not be able to find the back of the net. As time was winding down, the Wings would be able to win a faceoff and pull their goaltender. Again, they would get close to putting the game to overtime, but the Bruins goaltender would continue to make huge saves in order to keep the score the same. The clock would go to zero, and the score would remain 1-0 with the Bruins winning.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 22 of 23 shots sent his way.

The Wings will now look to face the Bismarck Bobcats next weekend again in the Odde Ice Center. Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com. More information on these games to come.

