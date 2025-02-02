Niko Tournas Named NAHL Forward of the Month for January 2025

February 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The North American Hockey League has named our very own Niko Tournas, Forward of the Month, for his efforts in January 2025. This is the second time Niko has been recognized by the league, as he earned the East Division Star of the Week during the week of the 13th.

Tournas amassed 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in nine games played, for 2.11 points-per-game average. During the week he was recognized as the East Division Star, Niko netted five goals and one assist in our series sweep of the Elmira Aviators. He capped off that weekend his first NAHL hat trick in the 4-2 victory on January 11. In January, the University of New Hampshire commit only had two games where he did not find the back of the net. However, he had three assists in each of those games, notching six points in two games with no goals. The young forward also broke two single-season records, as he broke the single-season points (new record, 49 TP) and goals (new record, 26G) records respectively.

Tournas is still on the hunt for his third record, as he needs one more assist to pass Hat Tricks alumni Boris Skalos in the single-season assists record (26A in 2021-22). You can stream the action live on NATV at 4:00 p.m. and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

