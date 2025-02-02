Anchorage Breaks Attendance Record During Second Night Win Against Fairbanks

February 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines swept the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, took over second place on the leaderboard and secured four points towards the Club 49 Cup after tonight's 4-3 win at the Sullivan Arena - oh, and broke the season's attendance record, previously held by ... the Wolverines.

With 4,126 fans in the stands, the Wolverines and Ice Dogs went point for point through the 60 minutes of play.

Four of the seven goals were scored in the first frame, with Fairbanks rattling off the first, followed by Cole Christian and Andrew Karkoc getting two on the board for the Wolverines, split by an additional Ice Dogs' goal.

In the second, the Ice Dogs got their final goal while Karkoc grabbed his second of the night and Cole Frawner secured his sixth goal of the season, putting the Wolverines up 4-3.

Michael Manzi had himself a weekend. The netminder saw 50 shots on goal through the two games, allowing four goals total. Being only his second and third games played in the Wolverines sweater, the newbie brings high hopes to the squad after the advancement of former starting goaltender, Leo Henriquez.

The Wolverines will be on the road for the next three weekends, and return back to the Sullivan Arena February 28th and March 1st, where the Ice Dogs will be back for round two of the biggest Alaskan hockey rivalry.

