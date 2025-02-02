Win Streak Extends to Five as Norsemen Sweep the Mallards

February 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

FOREST LAKE, MN - For the first time since September 21st, the St. Cloud Norsemen would match up with the Minnesota Mallards in a rare two-game set in Forest Lake over the weekend. Going into the Series, St. Cloud would be five points out of a playoff spot as they would look to take care of business and close the gap with the Aberdeen Wings.

In Friday's weekend opener, Beck Liden would get the nod after his strong performance against the North Iowa Bulls last weekend. The Minnesota Mallards would strike first while on their only Power Play of the Night as Mitch Vanderway would sneak one past Liden to give the Mallards the early 1-0 lead just 2:52 into the 1st period. It would remain that way until the final two minutes of the period when Andrew Cumming would collect his 4th goal of the season with Tyler Geyer and Sam Kartch combined with the assists to tie the game up at 1-1.

The floodgates would open for the Norsemen as they would strike twice in the 2nd period. Kyle Miller would whistle a shot past Mallard's net-minder Hunter Bauer to tally his 8th goal of the year. Wyatt Farrell would also stay hot as he would pick up his second goal in two games to help extend the Norsemen lead to 3-1. Minnesota would score in the final two seconds of the period as Ty Gordan would get his 5th of the year to pull the Mallards back within a goal after two periods of play. That, however, would be the final goal the Mallards would score on the evening. In the third, both Sam Crane and Martins Klaucans would strike and help secure a 5-2 win over the Mallards. Liden would earn his 13th win of the season while turning aside 17 of the 19 shots he would face on the evening.

In Game Two of the weekend series Damian Slavik would make his season debut for the Norsemen as he would make his first career NAHL start on Saturday Night. Right away, would be challenged by the Mallards but wouldn't budge. This would help lead to a chance set up by Zak Wentworth and Andrew Cumming as Cumming would rifle a shot through traffic that would be tipped in by Sam Kartch at 15:58 in the 1st period. From there the Norsemen would continue to add to their lead, Hudson Blue will find his 10th of the season on a back door tap-in off the initial shot from Martins Klaucans at 17:54 in the 2nd period to extend the lead to 2-0.

Blue would net his 2nd of the game at 9:13 in the 3rd to make it a then 3-0 lead for St. Cloud. Slavik would be pitching a 14-save shutout up to that point until 9:47 in the 3rd, Brady Borgestad would score his 7th of the season and the lone goal of the night for the Mallards. The Norsemen would answer right back from Tyler Geyer a little over three minutes later to make it a 4-1 and from there, Slavik would shut down the door. Slavik would earn his first career win the the NAHL while turning aside 14 shots on the night.

Up next, the Norsemen will match up with the Austin Bruins in a weekend home-and-home match-up. Friday night will take place in St. Cloud with puck drop set for 7:00 PM, and on Saturday the series will conclude in Austin with a 7:05 PM start at Riverside Arena. Tickets for Friday's game are on sale now at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com and you can watch all the action for both games live on the Lyon Sheet Metal and Heating Norsemen Media Network on NAHLtv.com.

