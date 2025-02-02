Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Finish Series with Northeast in Overtime Loss

February 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, unfortunately, could not sweep their last series against Northeast as the Generals prevailed in OT. Despite grabbing a point, this makes the playoff push a little more difficult from now on.

Danbury Struggles Through 60

The Hat Tricks were in a back-and-forth situation for the entirety of the game. A situation they should not have been in, to begin with. Although the determination was there, it almost seemed that they would ease off the gas when they were tied or leading in this contest. This ultimately lead to the unfortunate ending in overtime.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks continue their road trip this Friday, with a series in Elmira versus the Aviators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.