Hat Tricks Split Final Series against Generals in Overtime Loss

February 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury was bested by the Northeast in overtime 5-4, to close out their eighth and final matchup against each in the 2024-25 regular season. Goals from David Utkin, Niko Tournas (x2), and Alexis Billequey would help send this into overtime, yet the Generals would come up big in extras. This game was back and forth until the end, making it an entertaining way to close out the series.

Northeast would have a hot start in the opening frame, grabbing two goals within two minutes. However, Danbury would come out of this period silenced, as David Utkin would find his way past Generals goaltender Carson Barnes to put the Hat Tricks within one. The final seconds of the first period would be intense, as Niko Tournas would tie the game with only five seconds remaining in the first period. 3:07 into the second frame, Niko Tournas would notch his second goal of the game to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Generals would tie the game up again to end the second frame.The final frame started with a Genersls goal, yet Alexis Billequey would find the answer for Danbury, and send this game into overtime. In the overtime frame, Danbury had great chances in their offensive zone, yet Northeast forward William-Francisco Parent would grab the game-winning goal.

The Hat Tricks continue their road trip this Friday, with a series in Elmira versus the Aviators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

