Wings Almost Send it to Overtime, But Lose to Austin Friday Night

February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Austin Bruins for the beginning of a four-game homestand at the Odde Ice Center. Both teams put up a good fight defensively, and the Wings were pouring on the shots on goal, but were unable to send the game into overtime - it was not for a lack of effort, however.

In the first period, both teams would get a chance on the Power Play, but neither team would be able to score. Aberdeen would come out of the period outshooting Austin 15 to 10, and both teams would come away scoreless.

The second period would start out to look like the first, with both teams still getting chances on the Power Play. The Wings would get a few great looks, and the goaltender for Austin would have to come up huge in net in order to keep the puck out. Aberdeen would even get a few short-handed chances on the Penalty Kill, but would still come up short. Towards the end of the period, Austin would find themselves on the Power Play again, but this time would be successful - the goal coming from Zander Lipsett. The period would end shortly after with a score of 1-0 with the Bruins in the lead. Still though, the Wings would be outshooting the Bruins 27-13 only allowing them 3 shots on goal the entire second period.

During the third period, Austin would be able to gain a little more control. Right at the 0:35 mark of the third, Connor Beckwith for the Bruins would extend their lead. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves on a four minute Power Play. The goaltender for Austin again would have to make some big saves, and the Wings would be unsuccessful on the man-advantage. As time was running out, Jibber Kuhl would find the back of the net at the 17:03 mark, getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Briggs Orr. This would cut the Austin lead in half, and give the Wings time to potentially take the game to overtime. The Wings would call a timeout, and wait for the drop of the puck to do so. With their extra man on the ice, it was looking like the game might go to an extra period, but the goalie for the Bruins was staying strong in net. Instead. Alex Laurenza for Austin would be able to poke the puck, and it would find the empty net, securing a 3-1 win for the Bruins.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 21 of 23 shots on goal sent his way Friday night.

The Wings will be back in action Saturday night to take on the Austin Bruins in the Odde Ice Center for I Hate Winter presented by Wireless World! Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express Locations or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

