Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines
February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines pushed themselves into second place in the Midwest Division after last nights 3-1 win over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
The two teams meet again on the Sully's ice tonight, where the Wolverines will go for the sweep to gain a total of four points towards the Club 49 Cup.
Purchase tickets online at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com for tonight's match up. You will NOT be able to pick up your military jersey or jerseys won in the Sully Gold weekend at this weekend's games.
Please call The Den at 907-243-0140 to schedule a time to pick up.
