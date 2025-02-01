Hat Tricks Stave off Generals' Late Comeback, Win 4-3 Via Shootout

February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Canton, MA - The Hat Tricks start February in nail biting fashion, as they down the Generals 4-3 in a shootout. Ameen Ghosheh, Isaac Mitchell, and Alexis Billequey found the back of the net in regulation, as David Utkin and Niko Tournas would score in the shootout. This marks Danbury's sixth win over Northeast this season.

Danbury got off to a hot start in the opening frame, as the period started with a successful penalty kill. The next event would be an insane goal from Ameen Ghosheh, that would find its way past the pad of Generals goaltender Ryan Nolan to make it 1-0 Danbury. The next score would come from Isaac Mitchell, as he netted his third of the season. The last goal of the frame came from Alexis Billequey, who broke a nine-game goal drought to put the Hat Tricks up 3-0 after 20 minutes. The Generals began to crawl back in the second frame, scoring twice in the period. However, the Danbury penalty kill remained strong as they would kill off their second minor of the game. The final frame would be equalized by Northeast, yet both sides would hang on and send the game into overtime. The overtime started with Danbury's only power play opportunity of the night, which would end up being killed off by the Generals, who would send the game into a shootout. David Utkin shot first for Danbury and scored, along with Niko Tournas who would grab the game-sealing shootout goal to win 4-3.

The Hat Tricks faceoff against Northeast for the final time this season tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. You can stream the game live on NATV and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

