New Mexico Continues Win-Streak

February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves extended their winning streak to four games with a sweep over the Odessa Jackalopes. Toivo Laaksonen would open the scoring 3:38 into the first period to give the Ice Wolves the 1-0 lead. Andy Earl would double the lead 7:22 into the period for the 2-0 lead after the first period. Odessa would storm back in the 2nd period with Jack L'Esperance scoring 3:54 into the second period. Odessa newcomer Chris Graves would score a powerplay goal to tie the game at two 9:38 into the period. Max Matthews would square up with Caden Ghiossi for the first fight of the night. The Ice Wolves would use that as momentum and score a powerplay goal courtesy of Sloan Farmer 13:18 into the second period. Stanley Hubbard would get in his first NAHL fight at the end of the second period against Jeremy Jacobs for the second tilt of the night between the two teams. Francois De Villiers would add an insurance goal 7:25 into the third period. The Ice Wolves held strong courtesy of Jackson Fuller and defeated the Jackalopes 4-2.

The Ice Wolves next game is Wednesday, Feb. 5, against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 7:35pm CT and will be available to watch on NATV by selecting the away feed.

