Bugs Grind Past Grit in Shootout to Another Sweep & Win Their Fifth Straight
February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (28-15-1) outlasted the Colorado Grit, winning 3-2 in the shootout to grab another big series sweep and win for the 10th time in their last 11 games at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
After COL scored early, the Bugs responded later in the opening period at 13:30 as Andrej Paricka squeezed in his seventh tally of the season in greasy fashion to even the score, 1-1. The Grit would go back ahead at 14:09, but it was Paricka again at 19:28 w/ another big response as he rammed home his own rebound in front and smacked in his second goal of the game tying the game up, 2-2. SHV led in SOG, 10-8 after one.
The game stayed tied after a scoreless second, third, and OT periods sending the game into a shootout. After both teams traded goals in the second round, it was Gleb Akimov backhanding home the game-winning goal in the third round lifting the Bugs to a 3-2 shootout win over the Grit.
Aden Gariepy made 24 saves to help SHV win their fifth straight and 10th in their past 11 games.
The Bugs will host another big rivalry series against the South Division leading Lone Star Brahmas next weekend for a two-game series. Game one will be this Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
