Black Bears Blank Aviators in Spicy Fashion on OLD BAY Night

February 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a physical, high-scoring contest last night that resulted in a 7-3 Black Bears win, Maryland looked to follow up their rematch with Elmira Aviators with similar results as they dawned their OLD BAY jerseys for OLD BAY Night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. And in a fight-filled contest, Maryland did just that with a decisive 4-0 shutout win.

The Black Bears got the scoring started with a goal from defenseman Mason Stenger in the first period, who cut to the slot and buried a snapshot under the blocker of Elmira goaltender Ty Levy for a 1-0 lead. Maryland was strong in the second period, dominating the Aviators offensively. The Black Bears scored six minutes into the second frame with a goal from forward Harrison Smith, who walked in on a breakaway and scored on a wrist shot from the near circle under the blocker of Levy again for a 2-0 lead. Just under three minutes later, Maryland got a power play goal from forward Luke Janus, who put a rebound home five-hole for a 3-0 lead. Black Bears forward Riley Fast capped off the scoring with 3.6 seconds left in the second period on a shorthanded breakaway. Fast took the puck from an Aviators defenseman and walked in alone on a breakaway, using a deke to his backhand to increase the lead to 4-0. The third period saw no goals, but two fights as Maryland defenseman Sebastian Brockman took down Elmira forward Charlie Vincent. Moments later, Black Bears forward Tommy Holtby dropped Aviators defenseman Chase Murray with a right hand. Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic held down the fort from there, making 21 saves in his third win with the Black Bears and first shut out with his new team.

The Maryland Black Bears take on the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday, February 7th, and Saturday, February 8th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop times set for 7:30 p.m. ET both nights. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

