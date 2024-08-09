Wingrove Transferred to Cedar Rapids

August 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. 1B Rixon Wingrove has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Wingrove will wear #20. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Peoria at 7:05.

