Loons' Pitching Walks Eight in 8-4 Loss, GL's Campbell Homers Twice

August 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (54-51) (20-19) pitching walked eight, and the Lansing Lugnuts (51-54) (19-21) totaled nine hits in an 8-4 win splitting the series at two on a 72-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Dylan Campbell homered in all four runs, delivering two long balls. The 22-year-old led off the bottom of the first, with a 371-feet blast to left field. To pull within one, Campbell went deep again, with a two-out three-run home run in the fourth inning.

- Lansing tied the game at one in the third inning off a sacrifice fly from Will Simpson.

- The fourth inning was the big frame with seven combined runs. Lansing had a four-run fourth inning, Great Lakes needed three arms to complete the inning. Two Lugnuts were hit by a pitch and one walked.

- Juan Alonso walked in the fourth, his first reach as a Loon, and Nick Biddison singled to put two on for Campbell in the fourth.

- The game stood at 5-4 Lugnuts, from the bottom of the fourth to the top of the ninth.

- Loons' relievers Livan Reinoso and Brandon Neeck combined for 4.1 innings scoreless. Reinoso retired seven, and Neeck notched six outs. Reinoso struck out two, and Neeck punched out three.

- Lansing added three runs in the ninth, highlighted by a Nate Nankil RBI double. The Lugnuts went 3-for-30 with RISP through the first three games. Tonight, they went 4-for-11.

Campbell is the third Loon this season with a multi-homer game. Noah Miller mashed two against Wisconsin on May 1st, and Thayron Liranzo went deep twice on May 19th facing Dayton.

With the series split at two, the Loons and Lugnuts play game five tomorrow Saturday, August 10th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Saturday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond featuring an appearance from Iron Man and Iron Man themed uniforms. Postgame is a Fireworks Loontacular presented by the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

