Lugnuts to Hold Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show Saturday

August 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Calling all sports card collectors: The Lansing Lugnuts are partnering with Avery's Shoebox on a Sports Card & Memorabilia Show at Jackson® Field™ on Saturday, August 10!

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lugnuts' downtown ballpark, located at 505 E. Michigan Ave. between Cedar and Larch Streets. It is believed to be the first sports card and memorabilia show at Jackson® Field™ as well as one of the few shows to be hosted by a professional ballpark.

The concessions stands will be open at the ballpark for food and drink, as attendees shop the sports cards, memorabilia, comics, toys and more. For all interested dealers, contact Dennis Kimball at (330) 280-6882.

For further information on the Lansing Lugnuts, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

