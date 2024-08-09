Backed by Bullpen, Lugnuts Double up Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. - Former Texas A&M teammates Will Johnston and Micah Dallas joined Auburn Tiger Jack Owen in pitching five shutout innings of relief, and the Lansing Lugnuts (19-21, 51-54) topped the Great Lakes Loons (20-19, 54-51), 8-4, on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

Great Lakes leadoff hitter Dylan Campbell swatted a solo home run in the first inning for a Loons 1-0 lead, and then - after five unanswered Lugnuts runs - knocked a three-run homer in the fourth off Lansing starter Wander Guante to pull the Loons within 5-4.

With that slim lead at their back, the Nuts turned to the pen.

Owen pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts of Frank Rodriguez and Nick Biddison.

Johnston took over in the sixth, striking out a pair and stranding Campbell - who had reached on a dropped popup - at third base. The southpaw then pitched around a one-out walk in the seventh and finished with a perfect eighth, notching his fourth and fifth strikeouts. In three appearances in 2024 vs. Great Lakes, Johnston has totaled 10 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts.

Dallas closed things out with ease on two groundouts and a strikeout.

The Nuts' offense was balanced, collecting nine hits, eight walks and two HBPs. Ryan Lasko went 1-for-3 with a bunt single, a walk, an HBP, two steals and two runs scored; Will Simpson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three RBIs; and Nate Nankil added on a two-run double in the ninth.

The Nuts and Loons have split the first four games of the six-game series. The weekend opens with Lansing ace right-hander Luis Morales on the mound at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, taking on Great Lakes lefty Wyatt Crowell.

After the series wraps on Sunday, the Lugnuts return home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

