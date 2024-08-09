Rincon, Jacobson Combine to Blank Kernels

August 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs needed just two arms to combine on a 1-0 shutout win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday at Dozer Park.

Hancel RIncon dazzled over seven scoreless innings, scattering just four hits. Tanner Jacobson preserved the shutout, locking down a six-out save. For Jacobson, it was his third save of the season and his first since June 11.

In the game's opening inning, the Kernels put together their best scoring chance. After a pair of singles, Cedar Rapids had runners stationed at first and third with one out. Kernels slugger Kevin Maitan grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

From there, Rincon allowed just two hits the rest of the way. The Peoria right-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced on Friday. Rincon earned his team-leading eighth win and his eighth quality start of the year.

Peoria's lone run came in the bottom of the third inning. Miguel Villarroel, who leads the Midwest League in batting average this month, singled and stole second. With two outs in the inning, Cardinals 2023 first-round draft pick lofted a fly ball into shallow center that landed just out of the reach of a diving Walker Jenkins. Villarroel and Davis each finished with two hits in the victory.

Jacobson entered in the top of the eighth with the score still 1-0. After allowing a lead-off single to Nate Baez, Jacobson did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way. In the ninth, the 2-3-4 batters in the Cedar Rapids lineup.

Peoria secured at least a split of this week's six-game series with Friday's win. The Chiefs are now 21-19 in the second half and one game up on Quad Cities for a second-half playoff spot.

The series continues Saturday at Dozer Park. Left-hander Pete Hansen is the scheduled starter for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.