Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

August 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 9, 2024 l Game # 40 (106)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (23) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (21-17, 62-42) at Dayton Dragons (23-16, 57-48)

RH Alonzo Richardson (no record) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.94)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Lake County 8, Dayton 7 (at Dayton: Dayton 4, Lake County 2). In six of the Dragons seven wins over Lake County in 2024, the Captains scored two runs or less. In the other Dragons win, Lake County scored five (but only three over the first nine innings).

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 23-13 (.639) over their last 36 games. They are 44-29 (.603) over their last 73 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half).

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 4, Lake County 2. Dragons pitchers allowed just one hit in the game, led by starter Brian Edgington, who went six strong innings, striking out eight while allowing one run. The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the seventh, triggered by a tie-breaking home run by Cade Hunter and back-to-back RBI triples by Jay Allen II and Ethan O'Donnell. Brock Bell pitched out of a jam in the eighth and earned the save.

Current Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .220 batting average (20 for 91); 4.7 runs/game (14 R, 3 G); 2 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 2.67 ERA (27 IP, 8 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 37-8 when the starter goes 5+.

Over their last 15 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in Team Batting (.259), runs (87, 5.8 R/G), and home runs (18).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,998), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Jose Franco, over his last five starts: 18.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1.45 ERA.

Cam Collier was named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4. He played in four games, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Cam Collier over his last 11 games: 15 for 38 (.395), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 2B.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 11 games: 16 for 45 (.356), 1 HR, 3 2B, 3 3B.

Leo Balcazar over his last 14 games: 19 for 57 (.333, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B. Balcazar has an eight-game hitting streak.

Carlos Jorge over his last 13 games: 13 for 43 (.302), 2 HR, 5 2B, 8 BB.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 10 outings since being called up from Daytona: 17.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.56 ERA, 3 Sv.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (4-1, 3.66) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.25) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.48) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.93)

Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2024

