Windish Blasts Travs to First Win in Extras
April 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Hogan Windish went 3-3 with three walks and hit the tying and go-ahead home runs as the Arkansas Travelers outlasted the Tulsa Drillers, 4-3 in 12 innings. Windish tied the game with a solo shot in the eighth and hit a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the 12th. Four Travs relievers did not allow an earned run over seven innings to secure the victory.
Moments That Mattered
* Travis Kuhn threw scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th innings, not letting the automatic runner leave second base to keep the score tied.
* Windish hit his go-ahead homer with two out in the top of the 12th. It was the Travs only hit of the night with a runner in scoring position.
* Jarod Bayless closed the game out after Tulsa scored and loaded the bases with one out by getting a strike out and check swing ground out to first base.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Hogan Windish: 3-3, 3 BB, 2 runs, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI
* RHP Juan Mercedes: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 5 K
* RHP Travis Kuhn: Win, 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas won despite going 1-22 with runners in scoring position and leaving 18 runners on base.
* Windish entered the game hitless and then reached base in all six of his plate appearances.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday with a 12 noon first pitch. RHP Blas Castano starts for Arkansas against RHP Hyun-Il Choi. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
