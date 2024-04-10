Cerantola Dominates out of Bullpen in Naturals' First Win

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Naturals right-hander Eric Cerantola struck out six in relief while Luca Tresh added a homer in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-3) 6-3 win on Tuesday over the San Antonio Missions (3-1) at Nelson Wolff Memorial Stadium to open a six-game set on the road. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday night with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Tyson Guerrero started the game for the Naturals, fighting through 4.0 innings with four walks and a hit batter but did not allow an earned run in his first start of the year. Cerantola (1-0) entered out of the bullpen for the fifth inning and dazzled on the mound, letting up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out six and running his fastball up to 99 MPH.

Tresh put the game out of reach for the Naturals in the fourth inning, swatting a two-run blast off San Antonio starter Austin Krob to make it a 4-0 game.

The Missions scored in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the sixth , while the Naturals scored in the top of the fifth and in the ninth to make it a 6-3 game, going on to win by the same score.

The Naturals continue their road trip to San Antonio on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Luinder Avila (0-0, 0.00) makes his Double-A debut.

