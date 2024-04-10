Drillers and Rain Soak Travs

April 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers used a six run first inning and two other big frames to race past the Arkansas Travelers, 14-5 in a game called by rain in the eighth inning on Wednesday afternoon. Travs starter Blas Castano was knocked out of the game in the first inning after giving up a grand slam to Austin Beck. Morgan McCullough hit a three-run homer for Arkansas while Robbie Tenerowicz hit a solo shot and was 3-3 with a hit by pitch.

Moments That Mattered

* Six of Tulsa's first seven batters reached base, two on walks and one on a hit by pitch, capped by the Beck grand slam.

* After Arkansas closed within four runs, Tulsa put up a five-run seventh inning before the rain became too much to continue.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 3-3, HBP, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Packard and Cole Young have hit in every game this season.

* Tenerowicz has been hit by a pitch in consecutive games and has been hit 23 times in his career with the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Logan Evans starting for Arkansas against LHP Justin Wrobleski. First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

