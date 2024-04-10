Davis Wendzel Makes MLB Debut

April 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders infielder Davis Wendzel made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, April 9th in their game against the Oakland Athletics from Globe Life Field.

Wendzel started at third base for the Rangers and went 0-for-3 at the plate in the Rangers' 4-3 loss.

The former Baylor Bear was a member of the RoughRiders in 2021. Over 45 games with Frisco total, he hit .239/.348/.390/.738 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Since, he has spent the last three years with Triple-A Round Rock, blasting 30 home runs in 2023 to lead the Pacific Coast League.

Before his call-up to the Rangers, he was batting .314/.419/.657/1.076 across nine games this season for the Express.

A first-round pick of the Rangers out of Baylor in 2019, Wendzel was named Co-Big12 Player of the Year with current Ranger Josh Jung (Texas Tech) in 2019.

Wendzel is the fourth former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 201st player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten and Justin Foscue.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10th. RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 0.00) will take the ball for Frisco against RHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (0-0, -.--) for Corpus.

