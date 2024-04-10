Cardinals and Wind Surge Rained out Wednesday

Wednesday night's game (April 10) against Wichita has been rained out and will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 12 starting at 5:05 PM (gates at 4:45 PM). One ticket will let you in for both games. Our Friday fireworks show will take place after game two.

Tickets from the April 10 rained-out game may be redeemed for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2024 regular season game, subject to availability.

Join us at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 11 as the series is set to continue against Wichita at 6:35 PM. It's the first Thirsty Thursday of the season. Fans 21 and older can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages all game long at every Thursday home game this season. Tickets are available online.

It's also the first College Night of the year. Current college students and employees can take advantage of discounted $8 general admission seats and a voucher for a hot dog and a small soda with proof of ID. College Night-priced tickets are only available for in-person purchase at the Hammons Stadium box office.

