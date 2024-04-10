Riders Take Home Opener Behind Stellar Bullpen, Ortiz Homer

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-3 on Tuesday night from Riders Field.

The Hooks (0-4) started off the scoring in the top of the first inning, tallying a pair of runs on a two-run single from Miguel Palma. The RoughRiders (3-1) then answered with two of their own, scoring on an error, in the home half of the first frame.

After Corpus Christi nabbed the lead back on a Jacob Melton sacrifice fly in the second, the Riders tied it at 3-3 in the fifth after a solo home run from Abimelec Ortiz. It was his first career Double-A home run and his first of the year after bashing 33 in 2023 to lead the Rangers organization.

In the sixth, Frisco took their first lead of the night on a Maximo Acosta RBI double and never looked back.

Following Ryan Garcia's three-inning start, the bullpen dominated. Aidan Anderson fired 2.2 scoreless innings, Grant Wolfram followed with five strikeouts over 2.1 runless frames and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa ended the night with a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the year. The Riders struck out 15 Hooks overall.

On the offensive side, Liam Hicks collected his fourth-straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10th. RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 0.00) will take the ball for Frisco against RHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (0-0, -.--) for Corpus.

