Wind Surge Win Third Straight Series

August 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Pierson Ohl had another fantastic outing on the mound for the Wind Surge. He gave up a home run on the first pitch of the ball game but was otherwise perfect. He pitched five innings and only gave up one other hit besides the leadoff home run. The dominant pitching performance put the Surge in perfect position to defeat the Cardinals in the series finale. Wichita won the game with a score of 12-1 and they also won the series victory after winning five of the six games at home.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start when Victor Scott II hit a leadoff solo home run on the first pitch of the ballgame.

The Wind Surge had a monster five run inning in the bottom of the third. Tanner Schobel hit an RBI single on a sharp ground ball to center field. Alex Isola hit a two RBI single on a sharp ground ball to left field. Jake Rucker got the last two runs of the inning off a two-run home run that landed in the Boot Barn Home Run Deck.

Wichita extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ernie Yake hit his first home run for the Wind Surge on a fly ball to right field that bounced off the Chick-fil-A foul pole for a solo home run. David Banuelos then hit a two RBI double to increase the Surge lead to seven runs.

In the bottom of the eighth the Wind Surge increased their lead to double digits. Banuelos and Rucker both hit their second double of the day, and they both had two RBIs on the hits as well.

Pierson Ohl made his tenth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched five innings where he only gave up one run off two hits. He struck out three batters and walked none. He was credited with the win and his record improves to (6-3).

The starting pitcher for Springfield was Logan Gragg. He pitched three innings and gave up five runs off six hits. He also struck out two batters and walked three more. He was credited with the loss and his record falls to (3-6).

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (24-21, 52-61) and the Springfield Cardinals fall to (21-24, 55-59).

NOTES: This is the first time all season the Wind Surge have won back-to-back-to-back series.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge head on the road to Little Rock for a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers. Game one will be played Tuesday, August 22nd and first pitch will be at 6:35 PM.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, August 29th and will face the San Antonio Missions. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.