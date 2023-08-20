Travs Fall Short in Amarillo Finale

Amarillo, TX - Down early, the Arkansas Travelers fought back but fell short to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7-4. The Sod Poodles led by six before Arkansas got on the board in the game. The Travs were back within three by the sixth inning but couldn't get over the hump leaving a pair of runners on base in both the seventh and eighth innings. Amarillo won the series four games to two.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo scored four times in the opening inning for the second consecutive game.

* Down three in the seventh, the Travs put two on to start the inning but a strikeout, a fielder's choice out at home and a groundout stunted the Travs threat and kept them at bay.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-4, run, 2 RBI

* C Josh Morgan: 2-4

News and Notes

* Spencer Packard had his 20 game hitting streak snapped but did reach base on a pair of walks.

* Morgan had 2+ hits in each of his four starts this week.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday night to open a six game series against the Wichita Wind Surge with a Two-for-Tuesday and a Mug Club night. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from August 20, 2023

