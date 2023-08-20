CC Misfires Sunday, NW Arkansas Takes Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks mishandled a strong start by Rhett Kouba Sunday afternoon as the Naturals rallied late for a 5-2 win to secure the six-game series at Whataburger Field.

Kouba and Mason Barnett exchanged zeros over the first five innings. Corpus Christi's right-hander from El Reno, OK fanned five without issuing a walk and scattered four singles en route to delivering his third shutout performance of the year.

With 23 appearances (21 GS) under his belt, Kouba leads the Texas League in ERA (3.27), WHIP (1.07), and innings pitched (110.0) while ranking third in strikeouts (118).

Following a Bryan Arias lead-off walk in the seventh, Garrett Wolforth clubbed a home run onto the left field berm to even the score at 2. Wolforth is batting .288 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 20 games.

The Naturals scored their five runs in the seventh and eighth. The production came from only one hit. CC was sunk by six walks, two hit batsmen, a three-base throwing error, and bunt single.

Ray Gaither kept the Hooks close by striking out two in a perfect ninth.

