Drillers Fall in Series Finale at Frisco

Frisco, TX - The Tulsa Drillers have shown an offensive resurgence in their series against the Frisco RoughRiders, scoring 36 runs in the first five games. But, Tulsa's offense was held to just two runs in Sunday night's series finale as the RoughRiders defeated Tulsa 4-2 at Riders Field.

Despite the loss, the Drillers won the series four games to two. It's their first series win since defeating the Wichita Wind Surge July 4-9.

Tulsa scored first in the game for the fifth time in the series. In the first inning, three singles loaded the bases for the Drillers, but they could only score one run on a sacrifice fly by Kody Hoese.

Frisco scored a run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-1 lead. With two outs in the first, consecutive singles scored the first run for the RoughRiders. Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Frasso loaded the bases in the second inning and then hit Evan Carter to force in the second run for Frisco.

The game was scoreless over the next three innings before Josh Stowers tied the score with a solo home run. It was his fifth homer of the season.

The RoughRiders scored what proved to be the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh. Two walks and a single loaded the bases, and Chris Seise's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance, and a single from Scott Kapers plated the second run to give the RoughRiders a 4-2 lead.

Tulsa had the potential tying runs on base with one out in the ninth but was unable to score as the runners were left stranded after a fly out and a strikeout ended the game.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*The Drillers left 11 runners on base.

*Frasso completed four innings and gave up two runs, but only one was earned. He also issued three walks and struck out five. Frasso's five strikeouts put him over the 100-strikeout mark in his 25 career games with Tulsa. He has 104 total in his two seasons with the Drillers.

*Jake Pilarski received the loss after giving up the two runs in the seventh. It was his first professional loss.

*Imanol Vargas earned a hit to increase his hitting streak to nine straight games with 14 total hits during that span.

*Ricky Vanasco pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Drillers and has not allowed an earned run in his last 12 appearances over 13.2 innings.

*Austin Gauthier finished three for five and scored his 64th run on Sunday in his 65th game with the Drillers.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will begin the second half their 12-game, two-week road trip by traveling to Springdale, Arkansas to begin a six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Game one will be on Tuesday night with the starting time for the opener at Arvest Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

