Wind Surge Claim Sunday Finale against Cards

August 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge (24-21, 52-61) took the series finale against the Springfield Cardinals (21-24, 55-59), 12-1, on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium

Decisions:

W - RHP Pierson Ohl (6-3)

L - RHP Logan Gragg (3-6)

Notables:

CF Victor Scott II started the game by hitting the first pitch out to right field, belting a leadoff solo shot to start the 1st... RF Noah Mendlinger went 1x3 with a base hit and a walk... 2B Thomas Saggese singled in the 9th to reach base for the 18th straight game to start his Springfield career.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, August 22, 6:35pm - SPR TBA vs. CC TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and Bally Live; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

