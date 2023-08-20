Riders Win Back-And-Forth Finale

August 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders trailed in the first inning but came back to win the series finale 4-2 against the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday from Riders Field.

Frisco (24-21, 55-58) traded runs with Tulsa (17-28, 58-56) in the first inning, with Kellen Strahm providing the Riders' run on his RBI single to score Trevor Hauver. Evan Carter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded the next inning to give Frisco the lead.

Tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, Frisco scored two runs after Strahm walked and Zavala singled to begin the inning. Chris Seise's sac fly scored the go-ahead run and Scott Kapers tacked on an RBI single.

Grant Wolfram (9-0) collected the win with 2.1 innings with one run allowed out of Frisco's bullpen. He struck out three batters

Nick Krauth went 5.1 innings in his start with one run. Justin Slaten recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning with one strikeout and no runs allowed.

Antoine Kelly pitched the ninth inning without a run allowed and picked up his 10th save in 10 opportunities this year.

Jake Pilarski (1-1) suffered the loss with two runs scoring while pitching the seventh inning.

Strahm and Hauver both had multi-hit efforts, while Frainyer Chavez doubled for Frisco's lone extra base hit. Chavez and Jax Biggers both walked twice and the Riders totaled seven walks while giving up just four.

The Riders head to Midland for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:30 p.m. and return home the following week to kick off a two-week homestand that starts Tuesday, August 29th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.