Wind Surge Unveil New Mascot

The Wichita Wind Surge unveiled their brand new mascot "Windy" at Franklin Elementary School in Wichita on Thursday afternoon, in front of a crowd of excited students, and in partnership with Credit Union of America.

Fashioned after the Wind Surge home logo, which features a Pegasus, Windy will be a fixture in the Wichita community, attending Wind Surge games all season long, and making appearances at local community events throughout the year.

"We are so excited to finally introduce Windy to the world," said Sr. Manager of Fan Experience Bob Moullette, "Windy is going to be one of the faces of our franchise, and we hope that our fans of all ages will enjoy celebrating the inaugural season of Wind Surge baseball with us this summer."

Designed with fun in mind, Windy was envisioned by the Wind Surge staff and brought to life by Scollon Productions. A sky-blue Pegasus with a navy mane and wings. Windy will be sporting a red 'Surge' uniform, similar to what the Wind Surge players will be wearing when the team takes the field at Riverfront Stadium.

When asked about the origins of Windy, Moullette would only say that he came in with the Kansas Winds. "Windy came in from the Flint Hills in the East," he said, "If you can see from his signature, everything moves west."

Fans will be able to meet Windy for the first time at Wind Surge Opening Day, on Tuesday May 11th at Riverfront Stadium. Windy will be at Riverfront Stadium all of Opening Week as the Wind Surge host the Amarillo Sod Poodles from May 11th-16th. Single-game tickets are available for Opening Week at windsurge.com, with only grass berm ticket remain for Opening Night.

