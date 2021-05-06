Eight Hooks Games to be Broadcast on KDF-TV

May 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is coming to local televisions this year with eight games scheduled to be broadcast live on KDF-TV.

All games will be simulcast with the live radio call on NewsRadio 1360 KKTX, with Hooks broadcasters Michael Coffin and Gene Kasprzyk.

The first simulcast is tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. as the Hooks take on the San Antonio Missions.

KDF-TV can be found on the following channels: antenna channel 47.2, Spectrum channel 13 and Dish Network channel 47. All simulcasts will begin five minutes before scheduled first pitch.

The full KDF broadcast schedule is below:

Thurs, May 6 | 6:30 p.m.

Sat, May 29 | 7 p.m.

Thurs, June 17 | 6:30 p.m.

Sat, June 26 | 7 p.m.

Sat, July 17 | 7 p.m.

Thurs, July 29 | 6:30 p.m.

Sat, Aug 21 | 7 p.m.

Thurs, Sept 9 | 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.