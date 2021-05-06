Bowlan Strikes out 10 as Naturals Improve to 2-0 in 2021

Jonathan Bowlan (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 8 prospect) struck out 10 in five innings of work and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitching staff combined for 17 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Naturals' pitchers had the Travelers' number from the get-go, as Bowlan earned the win in his Double-A debut, throwing five scoreless frames. The Memphis native struck out the side in the first and fifth innings, with at least one in every inning.

After 79 pitches, Bowlan handed the ball to his bullpen, which continued to keep Arkansas off balance.

Venezuela right-hander Carlos Sanabira was first out of the pen, posting 1.2 scoreless with two strikeouts, before giving way to Derrick Adams, who struck out four in a row, including the side in the eighth. Dylan Coleman earned the save, with a 1-2-3 ninth inning and he added the staff's 17th and final strikeout of the evening.

While the pitching was stellar, the Naturals bats supported the strong performance on the mound, collecting eight hits in the winning effort, one more than the night before.

Northwest Arkansas found its way onto the scoreboard in the third, after a string of three straight singles that produced the game's first run, Clay Dungan singling home Angelo Castellano. Moments later, Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 9 prospect) scored Rudy Martin on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in favor of the Naturals.

Patience in the box plated one more run in the eighth inning, as Travis Jones drew the fourth of four straight walks to bring home Pratto. Castellano and Martin each recorded two hits in the winning effort, with six different Naturals reaching with a base hit.

In the first inning, Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 7 prospect in baseball and No. 1 prospect in the Royals system, blooped a single into center field for his first Double-A hit, then stole second base after reaching in the third.

Winners of two in a row, the Naturals look to secure at least a series split Thursday night in North Little Rock. Once again, the Travelers host the Naturals at 7:10 p.m. from Dickey-Stevens Park with left-hander Marcelo Martinez on the mound for Northwest Arkansas.

