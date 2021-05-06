Hensley's Homers Lead Hooks to 6-1 Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks won a decisive 6-1 contest over the San Antonio Missions powered by three home runs Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

After the Missions got out to a quick 1-0 lead, David Hensley deposited a two-run shot into the Hooks bullpen in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead; he was just getting started.

In the second, Norel Gonzalez smashed a solo homer into the wind in right field. It was his first hit stateside after defecting from Cuba in the offseason.

Houston's No. 2 overall prospect Pedro León also tallied his first stateside hit, a line drive double that reached the base of the left-center field wall. Hensley later followed with another two-run blast, this one reaching the cotton press in left field.

All three long balls were surrendered by Caleb Boushley (L, 0-1), who lasted 4.0 innings with four hits allowed and five strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Hooks starter Jonathan Bermudez (W, 1-0) cruised for 5.0 innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight. Joe Record followed and struggled with command, walking six batters over 3.0 frames. He wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, fanning Brad Zunica to leave the tying run at the plate.

Nick Hernandez finished the game for the Hooks. Home pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts, totaling 41 combined punch outs over the first three games of the season.

Hensley finished 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. For the Missions, Kyle Overstreet was 2-for-3 with a walk and the lone RBI.

Game four of the series gets a 7:05 p.m. start Friday with Brett Daniels scheduled to take the ball for the Hooks. The first 1,500 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Hooks Seat Cushion, courtesy of RBFCU.

