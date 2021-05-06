Aaron Lowrey Promoted to VP of Stadium Ops

The Springfield Cardinals are proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Lowrey to Vice President of Stadium Operations. Aaron has been with the team since the Inaugural Season in 2005, previously holding roles as the Assistant Groundskeeper, Manager of Stadium Operations and most recently as the Director of Stadium Operations since 2016.

Aaron has not only guided the Operations Department through a challenging period of the stadium's history, but he has done so while increasing interdepartmental cohesion to help create multiple new fan experiences such as Fans-On-Field Fireworks, On-Field Happy Hours and the recently-created Track-or-Treat Halloween event.

Over the last two seasons, his calming demeanor and can-do attitude have allowed Hammons Field to be utilized in ways never previously imagined. Alongside his staff and the Baseball Operations Department, Aaron worked to retrofit the stadium to host the St. Louis Cardinals Alternate Training Site in 2020. The stadium has undergone even more changes in 2021 to help bring back fans, players and staff to Hammons Field for Springfield Cardinals Baseball during the pandemic.

Looking to the future, Aaron will be overseeing Hammons Field renovations and improvements in conjunction with Major League Baseball's Professional Development Leagues elevated facility standards. This is in addition to his regular duties overseeing three stadium operations employees, seventy-five game day employees, stadium security, facility maintenance and contracted cleaning and repair services.

The Cardinals are only part of Aaron's life, as he is also a dedicated family man to his wife Kate and their children Evalee, Cora and Jack. His servant mentality and humility are further shown by serving the community as past chair of the Jordan Valley Advisory Committee (JVAC) and by serving Hope Church in multiple ways including as a Trustee.

Congratulations, Aaron Lowrey, the Vice President of Stadium Operations for the Springfield Cardinals.

