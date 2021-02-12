Wind Surge to Host Job Fair

(Wichita, KS) - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will host a job fair from February 22 through February 25 at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge will utilize the four-day job fair to fill over 300 seasonal positions for their inaugural 2021 season.

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time. Due to Covid-19 protocols, all applicants must use the online system to preschedule their interview. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Available positions include ushers and fan hosts, cooks, bartenders, merchandise assistants, receptionists, ticket takers, parking attendants and many more. If you are interested in part time work with the Wind Surge, please go to the website and fill out an application. No calls, please.

