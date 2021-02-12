Wind Surge to Host Job Fair
February 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
(Wichita, KS) - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will host a job fair from February 22 through February 25 at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge will utilize the four-day job fair to fill over 300 seasonal positions for their inaugural 2021 season.
Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time. Due to Covid-19 protocols, all applicants must use the online system to preschedule their interview. Walk-ins will be turned away.
Available positions include ushers and fan hosts, cooks, bartenders, merchandise assistants, receptionists, ticket takers, parking attendants and many more. If you are interested in part time work with the Wind Surge, please go to the website and fill out an application. No calls, please.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from February 12, 2021
- Flosports and the Hooks Partner to Broadcast Kleberg Bank College Classic Games - Corpus Christi Hooks
- 2021 Kleberg Bank College Classic February 26-28 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge to Host Job Fair - Wichita Wind Surge
- RoughRiders Add Wallace and Callender to Front Office - Frisco RoughRiders
- Travelers Sign PDL with Major League Baseball - Arkansas Travelers
- Naturals to Remain Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- MLB Reveals New Professional Development Leagues - Tulsa Drillers
- Texas Tech, Oklahoma Game Tickets Go on Sale February 17 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Formally Sign Astros Affiliate Invitation - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wind Surge to Host Job Fair
- Minnesota Twins Announce 2021 Double-A Coaching Staff
- Wind Surge Release 2020 Coaching Staff
- It's a breeze: Wind Surge blow into Wichita