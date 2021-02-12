Flosports and the Hooks Partner to Broadcast Kleberg Bank College Classic Games

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks have partnered with FloSports to broadcast the 2021 Kleberg Bank College Classic from Whataburger Field featuring the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders and the University of Houston Cougars.

FloSports is the innovator in live event streaming, giving access to over 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand, with exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for over 25 different sports.

2021 KBCC Schedule

Friday, February 26 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 - 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 28 - 1 p.m.

Viewers may stream the event at flosports.link/3rkDRgN

For more information regarding the Kleberg Bank College Classic at Whataburger Field, please visit bit.ly/KB-CollegeClassic

