2021 Kleberg Bank College Classic February 26-28
February 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
The 2021 Kleberg Bank College Classic set for February 26-28 at Whataburger Field, features a three-game series between the University of Houston and host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Tickets for the Kleberg College Classic will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 15.
Weekend Passes are $24 and Single Game Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $8 for students, children, military, faculty and staff. Please note that the Hooks Ticket Windows are closed to the public - all ticket purchases must be made online or over the phone.
For ticket information, please call the Whataburger Field Box Office at 361-561-4665 ext 1.
All games will be broadcasted live on FloSports (subscription required).
2021 KBCC Schedule
Friday, Feb. 26
Cougars vs. Islanders (6 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 27
Cougars vs. Islanders (6 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 28
Cougars vs. Islanders (1 p.m.)
